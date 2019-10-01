Texas School bus driver mows lawn at bus stop

Mr. Martin cut the grass at one of his bus stops so the students wouldn't have to stand in the weeds while waiting for the bus.

(FOX NEWS) — A Texas bus driver going above and beyond the call of duty to help his students.

Jerry Martin Jr noticed a big problem while on his route.

One of his designated stops in front of a vacant home was seriously overrun by tall grass forcing the students waiting there to stand in uncomfortably high weeds.

Mister Martin knew he needed to take matters into his own hands.

After dropping off the bus, the experienced driver wasted no time grabbing his personal lawn mower before heading back to the bus stop to do some much needed landscaping.

Mister Martin says this isn’t the fist time he’s done this humbly adding, this is just the first time someone captured it on camera.