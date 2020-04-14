Texas healthcare workers pay tribute through song

Workers at a Texas cancer center sing "count on me" for their colleagues fighting COVID-19.

HOUSTON (CNN) — Health care workers can’t always practice social distancing when they’re working but they do it for non-essential activities.

That’s why members of the employee choir at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center are singing remotely.

They got together from 30 different locations to sing a rendition of the Bruno Mars song “Count on Me.”

What you’re seeing didn’t happen live.

Rather, each member recorded their own part individually, using an instrumental track.

It was then mixed and edited together.

The song pays tribute to their fellow health care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

