Texas bakery makes toilet paper cakes

FORT WORTH (NBC NEWS) — A little creativity goes a long way to help save a business in Fort Worth, Texas.

A bakery, called Loft 22, is making cakes to resemble toilet paper rolls.

Inspired by the highly coveted bathroom staple that is now at the top of everyone’s shopping list.

Owner Tareka Lofton posted several pictures on her Instagram, one with the caption, “got tissue rolls?? We do. In cake, that is.”

Lofton says she and her team were fearful that they might have to shut down after nearly 30 weddings were either canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

But now, after a little innovation, the bakery can barely keep up with all the orders rolling in for the toilet paper cakes!

No doubt a game-changer for this bakery. And oh, how delicious they look!

