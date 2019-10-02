Terminally ill man baptized

A man battling lung cancer with only days left to live, decides to take the plunge and get baptized by being fully submerged in water.

(FOX NEWS) — A terminally ill patient turned to God with just a few days left to live.

Thomas Roberts was a self-proclaimed atheist for most of his life but on September 4th he decided his last wish was to be fully submerged and baptized according to his beliefs.

The problem was, he was dying of lung cancer and needed oxygen tubes to breath making a fully submerged baptism a little complicated.

But a chaplain at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital was determined to make it happen, and grant Roberts his last wish.

Surrounded by family members, and with the help of hospital staff, Roberts was baptized in the Spain Rehabilitation Center Pool without a hitch.

Roberts later passed away on September 10th.