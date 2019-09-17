Teen Donates Special Barbie for Amputees

A New York teenager collects and donates Barbie with prosthetic to young amputees.

(WNYT) – A New York teen and her mother are collecting Barbie dolls with prosthetic legs.

They plan to donate the dolls to Shriner’s Hospital for Children in Springfield this fall.

Chloe and Cindy Newman got excited about Barbie Fashionista #121 about a year ago when Mattel first announced they would be making a doll with a prosthetic leg.

Chloe, 18, has had a prosthetic leg since her parents adopted her from Kazakhstan when she was a year old.

Chloe recently reached out to toy-maker Mattel to ask about buying about 100 Fashionista #121s, but never heard back.

