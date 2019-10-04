Teacher makes dolls with hearing aids for students

A teacher designed glittery hearing aids on dolls to make her deaf students feel represented

(CNN) — A teacher in California has come up with a very special way to make her deaf students feel represented.

When Genesis Politron realized there weren’t any dolls that resembled her hard of hearing students she decided to craft her own.

The teacher added glittery hearing aids and cochlear implants to new dolls for the school.

Politron said she wanted her students to see themselves in toys, and to feel accepted.

Politron said her students were surprised and excited to see the dolls and they have not been put down since.