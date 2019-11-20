Teacher adopts special needs student whose mom dies

Teacher adopts student with down syndrome after his mother dies of cancer

(CNN) — A teacher in Massachusetts has opened her home to a student with down syndrome after his mother recently died of cancer.

“I fell in love with him instantly and as she got sicker that year I just thought, what is she going to do,” Kerry Bremer says.

Kerry Bremer met Jake and his mom Jean Manning over 4 years ago.

She knew Jean was battling terminal breast cancer.

After talking to her husband and 3 children, Kerry made Jean an offer– mom to mom.

Kerry Bremer says, “If you need a back up plan for Jake. Then our family is happy to make him part of our family. And she said I’ll sleep better tonight than I have slept in a long time.”

Jake spent the next few years getting to know Kerry’s family. Sharing weekends and holidays.

Her kids Kaitlyn, Kristen and Jonathan quickly embraced Jake’s loving and joyful nature.

And, Dave; he was an easy sell.

Dave Bremer says, “When I first met him when he was in Kerry’ class it was fun but when we first decided to do this and I met him. It was “you’re dad? You’re Dave the dad? And that was it for a very long time, I was Dave the dad.”

Then last week, in a heartbeat. Jean was gone. She took a post-chemo nap and never woke up.

Jakes’s “back up” family was ready.

Jake says, “my mom went to heaven. Queen is my mom.”

Kerry Bremer says, “She’s your queen angel mom.”

Jake says, “She’s always in my heart. She loves me so much.”

Dave Bremer says, “She did.. and do you love her so much? Oh well thank you.”

Question off cam “what does he give back to you?”

Kerry Bremer says, “Oh everything. Everything.”

And Kerry says the real hero is Jean. A dying mom who selflessly prepared her son for a safe and loving future.

Kerry Bremer says, “We shared our boy and she will live on here in this house.

The Bremers are now Jake’s guardians.

Friends of Jean Manning have set up a GoFundMe page to help support Jake and the Bremer family.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: