Tatted Eagles fan raises money for cancer

A tattooed Eagles fan is using his newfound fame to raise money for childhood cancer research.

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — A Philly sports fan is putting his tattooed torso to good use.

It’s a landscape, a mosaic, a tribute to Philadelphia fandom.

And the canvas?

26-year-old Rob Dunphy’s body.

Rob Dunphy says, “The only person that really doesn’t care for them is my grandpop. Still to this day, even at the game he was texting my dad at halftime saying ‘tell fathead to put his shirt on.”

In Thursday’s game against the Packers, the Eagles came out big, but it was images captured of Dunphy’s ink eagle, bridge, bell and the belly button that stole the show.

Rob Dunphy says, “Got the whole thing outlined at once and we went from there, he put the phanatic where it was an I liked it so we ran with it.”

Mike Nemo, tattoo artist says, “He came in one day and wanted a whole Philadelphia chest piece.”

But that piece isn’t yet complete.

A sixers tribute still needs to be added and “North Catholic is going to be here somewhere it was originally over here but since gritty came about I have no idea we are going to have to throw him in there somewhere.”

A gofundme was quickly created to fund the rest of Dunphy’s ink.

Nemo says, “I was like hey maybe we could turn this into a good thing so I texted Rob and I said if you can reach 10k and donate it to charity I’ll finish it for free.”

Dunphy chose to donate the money to Storm the Heavens, a charity funds research for DIPG.

Mina Carroll, Storm the Heavens co-founder says, “Which is Diffused Intrinsic Pontine Glioma. It’s a uniformly fatal form of brain cancer that affects mostly children under the age of 11.”

In 2017, Mina Carroll’s eight-year-old daughter Philomena passed away due to DIPG.

With this, Rob Dunphy doesn’t mind all of his new found attention.

Rob Dunphy says, “I mean I would like to do something with it. Turn it into more of a positive.”

Mina Carroll, Storm the Heavens co-founder says, “When an ordinary person gets a moment of fame and they choose to do good with it and use it to be the voice for those who have no voice it’s extraordinary and we are so, so grateful.”

As of Monday night, that go fund me page had surpassed the $10,000 mark.