“Target Tori” goes on a vacation

After a customer's attempt to public shame a Target store manager over a mispriced toothrbush, the community comes together to rally behind the worker.

(FOX NEWS) — A Target employee from Massachusetts is getting a massive surprise after being publicly humiliated on social media by a disgruntled customer.

Target Tori, as she’s been dubbed, was working Friday when a man tried purchasing a toothbrush.

But, the device was incorrectly priced at one-cent.

The customer – David – became angry and called the police after Tori said she couldn’t sell it.

David then took to Twitter to post about the event.

His tweet went viral but social media users turned on him.

One person even started a GoFundMe page for Tori, trying to raise money to send her on a vacation.

So far, Good Samaritans have raised more than $30,000 for Tori.

The grateful employee taking to Twitter to thank everyone saying this experience has taught her about kindness.

She is now working on donating the funds to a good cause.

More from MyHighPlains.com: