Supportive dad gets tattoo to match son's heart surgery scar
A dad from the UK is teaching his son to be proud of his scars showing his support in a heartfelt way.
The day after his son's life- saving heart surgery this supportive dad found himself in a tattoo parlor.
He left with a three and a half inch tattoo on his chest matching his son's scar.
He says it's to show his son joey that he can be proud of his scars, especially after his eight-hour procedure was a success.
The dad also had his son's heartbeat etched to the right of the scar right over his own heart.
More Stories
-
A Portsmouth senior is beating the odds and doing something she…
-
Amarillo College hosted a drone camp for kids this week.
-
Nolan Desmond lost his sight before his third birthday, but his dad…