Supportive dad gets tattoo to match son's heart surgery scar

A dad from the UK is teaching his son to be proud of his scars showing his support in a heartfelt way.

The day after his son's life- saving heart surgery this supportive dad found himself in a tattoo parlor.

He left with a three and a half inch tattoo on his chest matching his son's scar.

He says it's to show his son joey that he can be proud of his scars, especially after his eight-hour procedure was a success.

The dad also had his son's heartbeat etched to the right of the scar right over his own heart. 

