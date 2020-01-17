Students compete in Potter County Spelling Bee

Breaking News
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students from across Potter County gathered to see who could be the best speller in this year’s spelling bee.

53 students made up of both elementary and middle school took the stage in hopes of moving on to the next round.

Bakhtawar Parvez was crowned the winner by spelling “pyrotechnic.” She’ll move on to the regional spelling bee on March 21.

This year’s spelling bee was hosted by Amarillo ISD.

Last year, two students from Ascension Academy made it to the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

