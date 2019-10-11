Students build tiny house for veteran

A group of high school students in Massachusetts are turning a school project into something more. An actual home for a disabled veteran.

Students at Assabet Valley Regional Tech in Marlboro, Massachusetts are putting their classroom skills to the test.

More than 125 young carpenters are creating what’s called a tiny house.

It’s under 600 square feet and fully energy efficient.

Once the home is finished, it will be donated and delivered to a disabled veteran in Maine through a collaboration with the Maine Seacoast Mission.

Students involved in the project say it’s not only given them construction skills, but also taught them an important lesson on giving back.

The students aim to deliver the house by Veterans Day.