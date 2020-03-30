Student learns she’s valedictorian at her drive-thru job

(FOX NEWS) — A Michigan teen gets an amazing surprise at the drive-thru.

The principal of Grand Traverse Academy recording the video as she delivered some good news to h 4439364 igh school senior Kaitlyn Watson who was working at the drive-thru.

The principal says she couldn’t wait to tell Kaitlyn.

Schools in Michigan have been shut down for nearly two weeks following an order from the governor.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: