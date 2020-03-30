Student learns she’s valedictorian at her drive-thru job

(FOX NEWS) — A Michigan teen gets an amazing surprise at the drive-thru.
The principal of Grand Traverse Academy recording the video as she delivered some good news to h 4439364 igh school senior Kaitlyn Watson who was working at the drive-thru.
The principal says she couldn’t wait to tell Kaitlyn.
Schools in Michigan have been shut down for nearly two weeks following an order from the governor.
