Student asks to “donate” extra credit points to classmates

One generous student wrote a note to their teacher, asking if he could give away bonus points from his test to the student who scored the lowest in the class.

Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A selfless student offers up their extra credit points.

A Kentucky teacher taking to Facebook to share a shocking question left on one of his student’s history exams.

The student asks to give his extra credit points to a fellow classmate who scored the lowest.

The teacher explains the test belongs to one of his “A+” students who earned the extra five points by winning a review game the day before.

This mysterious student scored a 94 on the test without the bonus points and his kind act was able to help raise another classmate’s score to a passing grade.

