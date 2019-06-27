Storybridge hosts ribbon cutting event for Little Free Libraries

Storybridge is celebrated the growth of its literacy outreach with a ribbon cutting at the Charles E. Warford Community Center at 1330 NW 18th.

This is the non-profit’s first installation of Little Free Libraries that will go into under-resourced areas; it’s a partnership with the City of Amarillo. These libraries will be accessible to the public and the locations will be shared.

“We need your help,” Chandra Perkins, executive director for Storybridge said. “For a donation of $500, you can sponsor a new Little Free Library in an Amarillo neighborhood that we will keep stocked with books. This donation will cover the cost of the materials and help us make sure we can restock it regularly with good books for the kids in that neighborhood.”

In addition to the Little Free Libraries, the organization collects gently used books and distributes them at school events. Each child who attends is able to leave the event with ten age-appropriate books of his or her choosing. People who wish to donate gently used books to Storybridge can look up donation locations at www.storybridgeama.org.