Soldier Surprise: Dad Returns After Nine Months In Syria

Good News

South Carolina father surprises his two young children at school after a nine month deployment in Syria.

by: Allen Devlin

Posted: / Updated:

(WYFF)   A military dad who’s been deployed in Syria surprised his children at their elementary school in Liberty, South Carolina this week.

Timothy Gillespie has been overseas with the U.S. Army for the last nine months.

On Wednesday, he hid behind a curtain as his son, Tidus, and daughter, Chelsea, were in the school’s cafeteria to accept an award were perfect attendance.

When they got were called up on stage, administrators said they were out of bouncy balls and had to replace them with something else: their dad.

More: http://bit.ly/2zsXqdU

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss