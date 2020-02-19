Sod Poodles Help Purchase Uniforms for More Than 600 Youth Baseball Players

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — More than 600 Amarillo area youth baseball players will receive a free uniform for this upcoming baseball season, thanks to a donation from local businesses.

The Amarillo Sod Poodles along with City Federal Credit Union agreed to pay for hats and jerseys for more than 600 local athletes.

The Amarillo Area Rotary Baseball League is in charge of the teams, but Sod Poodles President and General Manager Tony Ensor said the league doesn’t have the capacity to pay for uniforms.

“Money is the limited resources at the Amarillo area,” Ensor said. “Rotary literally has to go to war towards facilities to enhance our facilities and, and equipment for the kids. So, it’s a great partnership and we’re proud to be a part of it.”

The deadline to register for the league is on February 26. The season starts about a month later.

