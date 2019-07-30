Snickers pledges free candy if Halloween date is changed

(FOX NEWS) – Trick or treat!

Halloween could bring you even more free candy this year.

Mars Incorporated is promising to give out one million free Snickers bars on one condition.

If the date of Halloween is changed from October 31st to the last Saturday of October.

The pledge gives support to a change.org petition started by the Halloween and Costume Association.

The group believes the spooky holiday should be celebrated during the day to keep children safe.

It’s also a move to make parents happy so trick-or-treating doesn’t interfere with their work schedules.

If the petition gathers 100,000 signatures, it will be brought to the White House for review.