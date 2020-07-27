Six-year-old who saved sister from dog attack gets candy shopping spree

(FOX NEWS) — The gifts are rolling in for a six-year-old Wyoming boy.

It happened after Bridger Walker saved his four-year-old sister from a dog attacking her.

Bridger’s aunt posted photo’s of her nephew online, showing the scars he received fighting off the dog.

Since then, Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel universe movies, says he’s going to send Bridger a Captain America shield.

The World Boxing Council made bridger an honorary champion and sent him a belt.

And a candy store in Denver gave bridger a shopping spree Saturday.

Bridger’s father says the family is thankful for all the support and generosity.

