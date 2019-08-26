Sisters sell lemonade to pay of district’s school lunch debt

Two sisters from North Carolina have raised thousands of dollars to settle the school lunch debts for more than a dozen schools in their district.

(FOX NEWS) -Two sisters are taking on their district’s school lunch debt one cup of lemonade at a time.

Hannah and Hailey from Lexington, North Carolina spent part of their summer making and selling lemonade but the profits were not for them.

The girls setting up the stand to help pay off some of their school district’s lunch debt.

The sisters saying the fundraiser helps them give back, noting the sadness they both felt when they learned about the amount of fellow students who can’t afford food.

Between individual donors and Hailey and Hannah’s Helping Hands Lemonade Stand the pair has already raised thousands striving to pay off the total $41,000.