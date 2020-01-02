Server receives $2,020 tip from Donnie Wahlberg at Illinois IHOP

ST. CHARLES, Ill. — Actor Donnie Wahlberg started off 2020 with a thoughtful gesture by tipping an IHOP server $2,020 in St. Charles.
His wife, Jenny McCarthy, posted the receipt on Twitter.
Hundreds of replies on the tweet are thanking the actor for his generosity. The total bill was $78.45. He wrote “Happy New Year” and “2020 tip challenge.”
Wahlberg married Evergreen Park native McCarthy in 2014.
