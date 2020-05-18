Seniors Parade For High School “Superfan”

Jeff Nelson attended every athletic competition, play and concert he could at Minnesota's Anoka High school, until the coronavirus pandemic. This weekend, a parade of students showed their gratitude.

(KARE) The weather fit his mood.

“Yeah, not much good news,” Jeff Nelson said as he stood beneath his open garage door at his Brooklyn Park, Minnesota home looking out at Sunday’s all-day downpour.

“It doesn’t leave much to do,” he added.

Jeff might have been talking about rain, or more likely, the drought in graduation parties.

The man Anoka High School students call “Superfan” has attended more than 1500 graduation parties since he started keeping track.

He once attended 29 parties in one day.

All were invitations well earned.

Jeff rarely misses an Anoka High School event. Name the sport, play, or concert, and Jeff will be there, cheering on, by name, the current crop of students.

Then COVID-19 happened, and all of it stopped.

“I miss the kids, I miss the students,” Nelson said as raindrops bounced off his empty driveway.

