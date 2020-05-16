Send the health care worker in your life on a much-needed vacation

(FOX NEWS) — Health care workers are used to being “up” around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients.
Now, you could send them up, up and away for some much-deserved rest and relaxation.
Lots of travel and leisure companies joining in to help you be the “frontman” in giving front-line coronavirus hero workers some much needed “decompressing” time off.
Qatar Airways is giving away one hundred thousand flights to health care workers as part of a contest ending Monday, so, help your favorite caregiver enter quickly.
RV rental company “Outdoorsy” offering workers a two night, three day trip around the country for contest winners.
Share a photo and story about them.
Hyatt Hotels and American Airlines giving 4,000 New York City health and hospitals, and Elmhurst hospital workers a three-night stay in U.S. and Caribbean locations.
