School puts inspirational quotes on every student’s locker

(FOX NEWS) — Students at one high school getting a well-deserved morning pick-me up.
Colorful inspirational post-it notes stuck to 1,200 lockers at Amsterdam High School in New York.
The early morning surprise welcoming students back form their week-long winter break.
Each quote was hand-written by one student’s mother taking her seven days to complete but, the student’s reactions made it all worthwhile.
