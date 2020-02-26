1  of  2
School puts inspirational quotes on every student’s locker

Staff at one New York high school put positive messages on more than 1,200 lockers to encourage their students.

(FOX NEWS) — Students at one high school getting a well-deserved morning pick-me up.

Colorful inspirational post-it notes stuck to 1,200 lockers at Amsterdam High School in New York.

The early morning surprise welcoming students back form their week-long winter break.

Each quote was hand-written by one student’s mother taking her seven days to complete but, the student’s reactions made it all worthwhile.

