Sanitation worker accepted into Harvard Law

Rehan Staton took a job as a garbage collector to pay to attend the University of Maryland. Now the 24-year-old is headed to Harvard Law School.

A former sanitation worker achieves his dream – of going to Harvard Law School.

And while this Maryland man knows where he’s going, he says he’ll never forget where he came from.

It all came down to this.

One-click, and Rehan Staton learned years of hard work and sacrifice, both by, and -for- him, paid off.

With his acceptance to Harvard Law School.

The news coming with his brother Reggie by his side.

Where he’s always been.

The brothers, raised in poverty by a single dad who worked three jobs.

Later working together as sanitation workers.

When Rehan was accepted to college, Reggie dropped out – so his brother could go.

Rehan Staton says, “The thing about my brother, he literally picked a profession where people looked down on him so that others could look up to me, and he knew that.”

With Rehan sometimes heading to class straight from work.

Staton says, “The only reason I made it to where I’m at is because people helped me out of the kindness of their heart.”

