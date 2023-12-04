AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)- Ten-year-old Rylee Jo Lively donated hundreds of toys to Lonestar Santa Convoy of Toys.

Lonestar Santa is a non-profit that provides disaster relief year-round. Lonestar Santa Convoy of toys aims to bring love, hope, and joy back to children who have been impacted by natural disasters, according to Lonestar Santa Chrys Griffin.

Lively has held four toy donations, and each year she has been able to donate more toys to kids in need.

“First, we were just helping kids and homes, and now turned into helping kids that went through natural disasters,” said Lively.

Lively has been racing cars since she was five years old and plans to be a NASCAR driver when she gets older. The idea to give back to the community and kids in need was all Lively’s idea.

“This girl has worked hard putting together everything from cornhole tournaments to toy drives,” said Lonestar Santa Chrys Griffin. “Matter of fact, across the street at O’Reilly, she’s got a toy barrel still set up. She’s still collecting toys, and she’s been doing this for years. This is driven by her. She’s the one doing this, not her parents and to me, a kid nowadays wanting to help other kids, other people in the community period is a true blessing to me.”

According to Griffin Lonestar, Santa began after the Joplin tornado when Santas from the Houston and Beaumont area wanted to provide resources and toys for communities impacted by natural disasters.

“We’ve done a couple of 100 different between hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, flooding, you name it, we go to it after, after the initial Relief has been taking care of like housing we come in and bring love, hope, and joy from the kids through the toys,” said Griffin. “Through visiting with the kids, just something to make their lives a little more pleasant during all that they’ve been through.”

For Lively, giving back is not just limited to the holiday season. At the beginning of the school year, she also did a backpack giveaway, this year, it helped over 500 students. Lively has also held food drives and trunks or treats to help the community.

Leading up to the toy donation, Lively held a fundraising event and placed donation barrels throughout the city.

“We did a cornhole tournament,” said Lively. We just went around asking people if we could put barrels inside their stores for our toy drive.”

Griffin shared they encourage kids to give back to the community and that having kids who give back is rewarding and helps build a stronger community and kids with a servant’s heart.

For lively, it’s just nice to be able to help other kids.