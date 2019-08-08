Rush Hour Delivery: Mom Gives Birth During Morning Commute

Washington state woman gives birth on Interstate 405 just as the rush hour commute is starting.

(KING) Time in the car is often time we forget. But for Julie Aguila, Wednesday morning’s drive is one she will always remember.

“I just didn’t expect delivering on a freeway,” said Aguila, who delivered her daughter Wednesday morning on the side of Washington’s I-405.

Baby Jade was ready to see the world and the drive to Overlake Medical Center was just too long.

“When she came out, she was crying already. Making her grand entrance,” said Aguila.

Jade was born just before 6:00 a.m., right at the start of the morning commute, with the help of Valley Com dispatchers over the phone.

