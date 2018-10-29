Route 66 Landmark Has Hope for Better Days Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Route 66's nearly 2500 miles of road from Chicago to LA is an American icon. The road served as the primary route for people who moved out west especially during the Dust Bowl in the Thirties. Beginning in the Fifties, though, the famed road was replaced by the interstate system, and many of the landmarks along it lost their luster.

"The thing that makes it special is probably that it's so hard to get back to."

Nick Gerlich giddily regales finding his Holy Grail, his Atlantis, his oasis in the middle of the high desert, as he calls it.

"It is absolutely not a spectacular structure," Gerlich said. "I have measured every inch of that building inside and out and when they assembled it in 1942, the guys who built it showed up with a truckload of lumber and some guys and said 'let's build a building out here.' Every window is different-- different sizes. It's like they just threw things together haphazardly."

But for Gerlich, who has driven the backroads, cultivated the narrative and drank-in every drop of the Mother Road, the Painted Desert Trading Post is a thing of true beauty. It means a lot to him. That's why he and nine of his buddies bought it.

"All ten of us are very serious Route 66 researchers. We came together to rescue what has, through the years, become known as the Holy Grail of Route 66-- a dilapidated old trading post out in the Eastern Arizona desert near the Petrified Forest National Park," he said. " It was only in business for about 14 years; it served motorists going back and forth along the two lane road."

When the interstate system was built, doing business on Route 66 wasn't profitable anymore, so many of these old relics were abandoned.

"We want to make it so it can stay around for quite a few more years so many more people can enjoy it. We have no designs on opening a business out there," Gerlich said. "It will never be a trading post open to selling rugs and curios and cold drinks; it's just going to be a little outdoor museum."

You can't help but notice Gerlich's unabashed love for Route 66's history. It seems the apple didn't fall far from the tree.

"My dad told me the stories of Route 66 and the older I got, the more I learned to appreciate them. He passed away two years ago, but before he did die, I was able to get lots of video and audio recorded of him telling those stories-- an oral history of one person doing Route 66, but to me it's priceless."

Sure, it's just an old building on a road full of countless good times, but now the Mother Road is a highway of sorts for a man and his memories.

"When I go out to the Trading Post, I hop the barbed wire fence, I climb the little mesa and sit quietly and wait," he said. "Listening for my dad to come along in his car. That's a religion if you will. A true spiritual moment."

The Co-op started raising money to start work on the building. Gerlich says they've had great response. Work will get underway soon-- starting with shoring up the walls, replacing the foundation on the slab floor and replacing the roof.

They would all appreciate volunteers and donations to help them continue the work at the trading post and beyond. They hope to continue the restoration work down Route 66. For more information, click here.

