Robin Williams’ daughter posts herself matching late dad’s character in Instagram Disney filter

by: MATT KNIGHT

(WJW) – Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, shared some touching video of her using the Disney character filter on Instagram over the holidays.

The filter matches the user with a character from one of many Disney movies.

Ironically, Zelda was matched with The Genie from “Aladdin,” which her father voiced back in 1994.

So far, the video has gotten over two million views, and thousands of replies.

Robbins passed away in 2014 when committed suicide at the age of 63.

