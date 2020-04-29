River Road ISD honoring their seniors with “Senior Spotlight”

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — River Road ISD wants to recognize its seniors during a tough time in their lives.

“This has been a traumatic senior year for our seniors. Our hearts break for them,” said Jennifer Garner, River Road High School Math Teacher & Student Council Sponsor.

Along with the rest of the state of Texas, seniors at River Road High School had their final year cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Senior year should be this magical time that you get to transition to your future plans, whether it’s military or college or whatever trade school and they kinda got shorted on that because they’re at home. They’re not getting to see their friends, of course proms,” said Garner.

To try and help out, River Road ISD has been posting a regular series of their senior’s pictures on social media, which they’ve called “senior spotlight.”

‘Senior spotlight takes two seniors everyday and we have a digital template that we use where we talk about what are their future plans after high school graduation this year and what was their favorite memory of high school in River Road,” said Garner.

Garner says it’s been intriguing to see what each senior’s favorite memories have been.

“Some of them you expect and some of them I’m like oh wow, I can’t believe that is your best memory of high school because it is the little things that they remember that are special to them and that’s what we want. We want it to be special and everything that we got to enjoy and it was a little bit that we could give back to them and say listen we really appreciate everything you’ve done for our school because you know the heart of our school is our students and then just give them a little recognition that says we appreciate and understand this,” said Garner.