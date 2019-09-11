River Road High School math teacher in the running for Texas Teacher of the Year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Jennifer Garner has the chance to be named the High Plains second Teacher of the Year in the last five years.

Shanna Peeples was awarded the honor back in 2015. Now Garner, the River Road High School math teacher, is competing against five other finalists for the title.

Garner is new to River Road High School, only in her second year with the district, but she said she loves what she does and the impact she has been able to make on her students.

“I’m very blessed to love my job,” Garner said. “Everyday, I’m excited to come to school. The students make things so wonderful. Like there’s very few days I don’t get up and like I want to go to school. I want to represent us I want the state to see how wonderful we are. So many times people forget we’re up here that we are directing force that our kids are doing amazing things. And I want to be able to showcase what both our students and our teachers are doing to the whole state.”

Assistant Superintendent Any Nies said as an administrator and a parent of one of Garner’s students he is impressed by her non-traditional teaching methods.

“She is an extraordinary teacher,” Nies continued. “Very much outside the box, the way she teach, she’s not traditional. And just whatever it takes to get the kids learn, she’ll do it.”

The state will announce the winners in a special luncheon in Austin on October 25. If she does win, Garner will go on to represent Texas at the national competition.