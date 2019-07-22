Report: Firefighters have highest job satisfaction

Most satisfied workers don't necessarily make the most money

In the land of capitalism, which jobs have the highest happiness factors?

The answer is in a service-related profession of high risk and high reward.

A “Bloomberg Work Wise” report on careers looks at the jobs that self report the highest job satisfaction.

Right at the top? Firefighters.

They have a median annual income of just under $50,000 a year, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

After firefighters, mine cutting and channeling machine operators, pediatricians, communications professors and guidance counselors also report high job satisfaction.

And when it comes to low job satisfaction mail clerks and sorters, court and municipal clerks, housecleaners and maids, insurance claims and policy clerks, and telemarketers.