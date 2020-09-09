Recent grants to revitalize Cactus’s Cactus Park

CACTUS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —Thanks to recent grants from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission, Cactus Park, located in the northeast part of the city, will soon be revamped with a new aquatic center, athletic facilities and other upgrades.

“The city is investing a lot of money into rehabbing that entire downtown Cactus, as I call it, especially with the aquatic center. This is going to be located right behind that, so it’s actually a revitalization of the entire park area,” said Aldo Gallegos, Cactus City Manger.

The two grants from the Texas Parks & Wildlife totals $900,000.

So what will be included with the new athletic facility upgrades?

“We have an old baseball field that we’re going to rehab, new fencing. We’re going to add LED stadium lighting. We’re going to have two sand volleyball courts, restrooms, two-story concession and also a Sepak Takraw court,” said Gallegos.

Sepak Takraw, also known as kick volleyball, is a popular sport with origins in Malaysia, which Gallegos says fits nicely with their eclectic mix of cultures.

“Talking to some of the community leaders for those cultures there in town, they were actually really excited that we were going to do something professionally built where they can have their tournaments,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos says they’re excited to get to work and have this available for the community.

“We’re blessed to have a great community and industry that also partners with us on a lot of this stuff. I think it’s going to be a huge impact on the community,” said Gallegos.

Gallegos says the aquatic center is set to be completed in 2022 and the new athletic facility upgrades in 2023.