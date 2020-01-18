Randall High School student winds Hispanic Heritage Essay contest

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A student from Randall High School got a scholarship for her essay on Hispanic Heritage.

Alyvia Esquibel was selected from 240 other essays from more than 80 schools across the country.

Her essay was about the strength that comes from being different and was inspired by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

We caught up with the winner to ask what she plans on doing with the money.

“Definitely buy a few textbooks at least. I’m still not sure yet where I want to go to college because we’re considering out of state options right now. So, we’ll figure that out later, probably,” said Esquibel.

This is the third annual Hispanic Heritage Essay Contest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: