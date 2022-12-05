RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Randall County Sheriff’s Office presented nine members of their staff with the Lifesaving award during their quarterly award ceremony.

The honor comes after staff members went above and beyond the call of duty and provided life-saving responses to members of the community.

“It’s very important to me to recognize the men and women that are out there serving the public every day, said Sheriff Cody Forbis.” “They a lot of times have thankless jobs, and they are out and they do this work. Save lives and it’s important that we recognize them publicly and we tell them we appreciate them and the job that they do.”

In September Cpl. Cody Wilhelm and Deputy Braden Urquhart responded to an accident on I-27. Once they arrived they saw a woman’s car on fire and successfully removed her from the car. Saving her life.

“It’s nice to be recognized for a job well done, said Wilhelm. But it’s one of those things where it’s not expected, we do our jobs that’s what we do every day.”

Urquhart said, “We’re a family here, with all the same goals. Just going out every night and doing what we do, we protect. We try to protect everybody. “

RCSO personnel are trained to act in an instant. An inmate at the jail had a life-threatening medical emergency when Officer Hillary Garcia noticed something was wrong and called for help.

“We just began trying to take care of him in the best way possible, said Garcia.” “It means a lot to me; I didn’t think anything of it to receive the award. It’s incredible to me.”

Patrol Deputy Amos Huffman received his second quarterly award of the year, after saving a life while he was off duty. Huffman was attending a wedding in Fort Worth when an accident happened outside.

Huffman had his equipment with him and was able to stop the bleeding of the woman involved in an accident.

Huffman said he started out working in the Randall County Jail and wanted to continue to help people.

“I luckily had my gear with me that we take with us to work,” said Huffman. “Which allowed me to take measures that ended up saving her life.”

During the ceremony, the Sheriff’s department also recognized one employee for her longevity in the department.

The full list of Lifesaving Award recipients includes the following:

