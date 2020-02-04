Randall County Jr. Spelling Bee held today

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area students tested their spelling skills at the Randall County Jr. Spelling Bee this afternoon.

Students first participated in classroom spelling bee’s then moved on to the school level. Participants prepare for months for this day something teachers say is amazing to watch.

“I was supposed to come here last year but I got sick. I decided I would make up for it this year. I’m really surprised I won. I wasn’t expecting this. I was expecting second, maybe third,” said Randall County Jr. Spelling Bee champion, Drew Slaton.

The top two from today’s spelling bee go on to the Senior County Spelling Bee.

That takes place on the eleventh at Canyon Intermediate School.

