AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fellowship and sustenance were the goals of the annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast. Mary Bralley, committee member, said, like every year, the community took time to give thanks to God for the blessings he has bestowed on the community and asked for his continued guidance for city, state, and national leaders at the 34th annual Amarillo Community Prayer Breakfast.

“It’s always an exciting time for us to get together right before Thanksgiving to give thanks,” said Bralley. “We pray for local leaders, state leaders, national leaders, and just the world. Bringing peace and harmony, what a great way to start the day.”

Beth Everett, Tascosa High School student and committee member, said the breakfast is a way for the community to come together and show that they love and are here for each other.

“I think it’s amazing. I love all these people coming together just to listen to the same person and to come together as a community,” said Everett. “I think it shows a lot of fellowship and love throughout the city.”

According to Bralley, Victor Boutros, Human Trafficking Institute CEO and co-founder, was the guest speaker this morning.

“He is from the Dallas area. He is the CEO and co-founder of the Human Trafficking Institute. As we all know this is a huge issue. Unfortunately, it’s an issue in Amarillo as well. We have No Boundaries International that is always finding that. And so Victor is going to talk a little bit about that, but mostly about how we need to pray for protection. We need to pray for justice for all the victims involved,” she said.

Bralley encouraged those who were unable to attend this year’s breakfast to attend next year’s event.

“It’s different when you’re in a group of almost a thousand people coming together and listening to a message,” she said. “So put it on your calendar for the next year and the next year and the next year. It’s always the Tuesday before Thanksgiving so it’s really an easy event to remember and the tickets are $10. The tickets are so inexpensive and if you want to buy a table it’s $200. It’s not a fundraiser, it’s just a time for us to get together and so I urge you to try to come year after year.”

Everett said it’s amazing to see the whole community come together to pray. She added that the speakers always share great wisdom and insight every year.