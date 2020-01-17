Breaking News
Amarillo Police investigating homicide in SW Amarillo
Preschoolers raise money for classmate with cancer

Good News

A group of preschoolers in California raised on $10k from a hot cocoa stand for one of their classmates battling brain cancer.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — One California community joining forces to help a young child fighting for his life.

Four-year-old Jasper Mazzocco of Redding, California is currently battling brain cancer.

When members of his preschool class found out, they wanted to help and came up with the idea for a hot cocoa stand to raise money for his treatments.

Some dedicated parents heard the idea and quickly got to work organizing the event.

Parents gathered cookies, cakes, and other beverages to sell spreading the word throughout the community.

And folks didn’t disappoint; showing up to the sale in full force.

An astounding $10,000 was raised for Jasper and his family.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

