Pondaseta Brewing donating portion of “All Together” beer sales to High Plains Food Bank

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Patrons of Pondaseta Brewing know they create some rather tasty brews here on the high plains. That will more than likely be the case again with a new beer they’re coming out with here in a few weeks.

“It’s a New England-style IPA, which just means hazy, juicy, fruit forward IPA,” said Kaleb West, Pondaseta Brewing Co-Founder & Brewer.

Another thing they do rather well, is support the community. They’re doing it again with that new beer, which is called “All Together.” A portion of the beer’s sales will go directly towards the High Plains Food Bank.

“We’re lucky to still be here brewing beer right now because not all of our friends are still actually working in our industry and outside of it. So number one, we feel really lucky to be able to do that. But since we’re here doing that, we’re excited to continue our mission of giving back to the Amarillo community,” said West.

“We were really excited to see that Pondaseta is donating a portion of the sales from this craft beer to the High Plains Food Bank to help local neighbors in need. It’s such a creative partnership,” said Tina Brohlin, High Plains Food Bank Communications & Marketing Director.

“We wouldn’t be here without the support of the community already so we’re happy to be able to recognize that and then give back,” said West.

West says the beer will be available for purchase on May 8th at noon.