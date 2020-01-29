Politics Gone Wild: Dog Faces Goat In Mayor’s Race

Sammy the dog has joined the mayoral race in Fair Haven, Vermont. She'll be taking on the current mayor, Lincoln, a goat.

(WPTZ/NBC News) A dog has “announced” her bid to run for mayor of Fair Haven, Vermont.

K-9 Sammy currently serves on the Fair Haven Police Department and has decided to put her hat into the mayoral race.

The 6-year-old pure bread German shepherd is a rescue dog and is trained in tracking and drugs. She also makes time to stop at the schools.

Fair Haven has a town manager; the election of a pet as mayor is used as an annual fundraiser.

“We thought to go the national trend and have our dog challenge the mayor or whoever the candidate is, to campaign fundraising and all that money would be donated to the playground fund,” says Fair Haven Police Chief Bill Humphries.

In 2019, Lincoln, a goat, won the mayor’s seat by only three votes.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2tRFb2W

More from MyHighPlains.com: