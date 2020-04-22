Police use squad cars to make heart for health care workers

Police in Florida use their squad cars to form the shape of a heart to show their support for health care workers

FORT MYERS, Fl. (FOX NEWS) — Police in Fort Myers, Florida showing their support for health care workers.

Officers using their squad cars to form the shape of a heart, their way of saying thank you.

The display taking place outside of Lee Memorial Hospital.

In the middle of the heart, a sign reading FMPD thanks you while the squad cars flashed their red and blue lights.

