Police buy groceries for 95-year-old man

Officer did a welfare check and saw the man was in need

(FOX NEWS) — Police officers were performing a welfare check on a 95-year-old man.

They noticed he was in need and decided to do something about it.

The officer went shopping, carefully making their way through the supermarket aisles.

They also teamed up with a local restaurant, to get more food and delivered it all to the man.

The San Diego Police Department posted video with photos of the officers’ good deeds, on Facebook.

