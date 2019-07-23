Pizza shop uses boxes to help find missing pets

A New Jersey restaurant is plastering flyers of missing pets on its boxes to help the lost animals reunite with their owners.

by: Fox News

One pizza shop is serving up their pies with a side of community service.

Angelo’s pizza in Matawan, New Jersey is trying to reunite lost pets with their owners.

Pizzeria employees are taping flyers featuring missing animals to their pizza boxes.

The restaurant’s owner John Sanfratello getting the idea after he saw a picture of a lost cat on Facebook.

Angelo’s pizza garnering praise from social media users for their good deeds.

The restaurant even inspiring other nearby pizza joints to start doing the same.

