Pizza shop uses boxes to help find missing pets

A New Jersey restaurant is plastering flyers of missing pets on its boxes to help the lost animals reunite with their owners.

Angelo’s pizza in Matawan, New Jersey is trying to reunite lost pets with their owners.

The restaurant’s owner John Sanfratello getting the idea after he saw a picture of a lost cat on Facebook.

Angelo’s pizza garnering praise from social media users for their good deeds.

The restaurant even inspiring other nearby pizza joints to start doing the same.