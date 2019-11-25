Perfect Timing: Dog Adopts Orphaned Pups

Minnesota animal shelter unites an orphaned litter of puppies with a mother who'd just lost her own litter.

(KARE) A Minnesosta animal shelter has united a litter of orphaned puppies with a mother who’d just lost her own pups.

Secondhand Hounds in Minnetonka knew they would soon be getting a dog who had just lost her entire litter.

Named Rosa, the dog was coming to them from a breeder after giving birth to her puppies prematurely. None of them survived.

“It’s a lot harder for puppies to stay alive when they’re born premature,” said Secondhand Hounds Founder and Executive Director Rachel Mairose. “A lot of times when moms lose their puppies they’ll keep looking for them, just because they’re ready to have their babies.”

Then came the unexpected.

The animal rescue was contacted about a dog who had just died from seizures, leaving behind five two-week-old puppies.

