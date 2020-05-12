(CNN) — Americans can get their new best friend remotely.
Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions through Zoom meetings.
The dog food brand launched “Meet Your New Dog.”
According to the website, the idea is to allow people to meet their dogs virtually and adopt a pet without having to leave the house.
This week pedigree is joining forces with the Nashville Humane Association.
Pedigree says it will cover all the adoption fees.
The program hopes to expand to more shelters in the coming future.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Pedigree hosting dog adoptions via Zoom
- Guy Fieri, Bill Murray in charity nachos cook-off
- Rare ‘Blue Dragon’ washes up on Texas island
- Stitt says he plans to veto key piece of state budget plan
- Sen. Martin Heinrich backs progressive statehouse candidates