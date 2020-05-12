Pedigree hosting dog adoptions via Zoom

Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions via Zoom.

(CNN) — Americans can get their new best friend remotely.

Pedigree is setting up dog adoptions through Zoom meetings.

The dog food brand launched “Meet Your New Dog.”

According to the website, the idea is to allow people to meet their dogs virtually and adopt a pet without having to leave the house.

This week pedigree is joining forces with the Nashville Humane Association.

Pedigree says it will cover all the adoption fees.

The program hopes to expand to more shelters in the coming future.

