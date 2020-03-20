Park View Nursing Care Center residents send messages to loved ones, community

MULESHOE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Park View Nursing Care Center residents in Muleshoe are letting their loved ones and the community know they are safe and sound during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Image Courtesy: Park View Nursing Care Center

Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order consisting of four orders to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus, one of them stating, “In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.”

Park View Nursing Care Center shared the photos on its Facebook page, saying:

Our priority is to keep our patients safe. We know that it is difficult to have no contact with you [sic] families during this pandemic illness but rest assured we love your families and will ensure they have the best care! Park View Nursing Care Center

Park View Nursing Care Center reminded families it has FaceTime, Zoom, Duo, and other apps available for video chatting with loved ones.

