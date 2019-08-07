Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum brings art to local public schools

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A new initiative from the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum aims to inspire students, by bringing art and hands-on art lessons to local public schools.

The PPHM received a $9,500 grant from Texas Women for the Arts to start the program called ‘Have Art, Will Travel.’

“This is a new program that we just come up within the last year,” Marketing Director Stephanie Price said. “We have had traveling trunks in the past, but our new museum educator, who’s worked with us about a year, wanted to develop an art-centric program. We applied for this grant and got funded. And we’re really excited to be able to take painting and different artists and sculptures and clay. It’s kind of limitless and Alyssa, our educator, is going to work with the teachers to come up with the best programs for their class or after school program.”

Price said the main goal of the initiative is to bring art to the children who might not otherwise get to see it.

“We’re able to go into their schools or their after school care programs or things like that, and really let them experience something they may never have seen before,” Price explained. “You know, open their eyes, you know, maybe we’ll find the next

artist or the next somebody who wants to be a sculpture, like the bug bees or you know, a new museum curator, you know, maybe want to inspire children to go into a different field.”

The museum is currently working with Canyon I.S.D. but there are some spaces still available. If you would like for the museum to visit your classroom, visit: https://www.panhandleplains.org/.