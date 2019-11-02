Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announces new associate director for curatorial affairs

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum announces a new associate director for curatorial affairs and the curator of art.

Bill Mercer has worked at various museums in Cincinnati, Portland, and Montana. He has also worked at the Buffalo Bill Historical Center of the West.

“The Panhandle-Plains Museum has an extraordinary collection and we are going to be able to do some really wonderful things, and we’ve got such a great staff to work with. It’s really going to be a dynamic place and were going to just take that and really run with it,” said Mercer.

Mercer’s primary areas of expertise are Western and Native American art and cultural history.