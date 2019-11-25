AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Panhandle Gives kicks off today!

It’s a nine-day giving campaign hosted by the Amarillo Area Foundation and supported by all of us and some important corporate donors.

The Panhandle Gives benefits around 130 organization across the Panhandle

The 2019 goal is to raise $1,000,000! Last year, Panhandle Gives receives over 1,300 gifts from 22 states to raise over $865,000.

If you give during The Panhandle Gives, your favorite organization will receive MORE due to the Amplification Fund. Amarillo Area Foundation has established the “Amplification Fund” comprised of money given from foundations, corporate sponsors, and individual donors. This fund serves as a percentage match for any organization raising at least $250 during the campaign. At the end of the campaign, the total amount raised will be broken down by percentage per organization. Each organization will receive 100% of what was designated to them PLUS their percentage of the Amplification Fund.

This year, the organization is helping 132 participating nonprofits in 19 communities, in 18 counties.

You can give at www.thepanhandlegives.org or drop off at sponsoring banks:

(Make checks payable to The Panhandle Gives. Include the organization(s) you want your money to benefit in the memo section of your check.)

Donations must be received between November 25th and December 3rd to be eligible for amplification dollars.

Where can I follow the results?