PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Astrid Taylor is a fifth-grade student at William B. Travis Elementary how showed everyone what it takes to be a Pampa student by doing an extraordinary act of kindness.

“Astrid was riding the bus and our new student who just arrived to school, and actually is new in US schools, was trying to get home had received specific instructions from the school,” said Principal of Travis Elementary Byron May. “Just got a little confused along the way, and stepped off at a stop that was not hers, and Astrid got off at the stop that was hers. And notice that she was looking a little lost.”

Astrid was asked to watch over the new student and when she realized that the new student was lost, she did something extraordinary.

“I just stayed with her on the bus. Then once we got to Lamar, there was nobody waiting for her. So, I used my phone and went on google translate to ask her if she knew where to go,” said Astrid. “Everybody else went home and went ahead and got to their car and I use google translate because she only speaks Spanish, but I don’t speak Spanish.”

The act of kindness and leadership that Astrid showed allowed her to get all 14 punches in her compliment card and receive a golden ticket to a special event.

“So, like if you’re being good, you’ll get a compliment card. And every time we do a new one, they get harder and harder to get. And I got a golden ticket for it. It’s a free pass for the party,” said Astrid. “It’s a silent disco party.”

One of Astrid’s teachers Louise Ellison said when she heard the news she was very proud but would not expect anything less of Astrid.

“That just makes every teacher’s heart warm, because that’s why people are teachers, because you want to create people who do the right thing and are leaders in their community,” said Ellison.

Through one simple act of kindness Astrid has shown everyone what it means to be a Pampa student.

“We say it every day Harvesters show up, they work hard, and they serve others. So, Astrid embodies that, you know, she’s in the right place at the right time, used her resources to help another kid,” said May. We think if all of our kids did things like that, just make the world a little bit better of a place.”